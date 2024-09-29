GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Coimbatore round up

Updated - September 29, 2024 09:02 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Award for Coimbatore-based jewellery

COIMBATORE Suraj Shantakumar, Director of Kirtilals, was presented “Icon of the Jewellery Industry 2024” by the All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council.

A press release said the brand also secured four major awards at the National Jewellery Awards 2024 in the categories of Store of the year (south), Ring of the year, Theme-based jewellery, and Bridal jewellery of the year.

International Paralympic Games winners felicitated

R. Chandrasekar, vice-president of the National Paralympic Association and president of the Tamil Nadu Paralympic Association, congratulated the winners of the International Paralympic Games held in France recently. As many as 16 athletes participated from Tamil Nadu and the Indian contingent won 29 medals. Tulsi Mathi clinched a silver medal in badminton, while Nityashree and Manisha won bronze medals in the same sport. Mariappan added to the tally with a silver medal in athletics, a press release said.

Published - September 29, 2024 09:00 pm IST

