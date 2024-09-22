Coimbatore round up

Rotary Clubs organise “Heartathon” in city

Rotary District 3201, 18 Rotary Clubs of Coimbatore, SPT Hospital, and the Coimbatore District Athletic Association organised a “Pulse Heartathon” walk - jog - run - jog - walk event in Coimbatore city on Sunday to raise awareness about lifestyle diseases affecting heart health among young people. A press release stated that participants learned to gradually increase their heart rate and then gradually decrease it in order to strengthen their hearts.

Siruthuli receives Social Impact Award

Siruthuli has received the Social Impact Award 2024 in the sustainable environment category in the Social Impact Conference and Awards organised by the CSR Universe.

A press release said the award highlights the success of Siruthuli’s flagship initiative, Project Nanneer, for its strategic, sustainable, and scalable approach, innovative solutions, and exceptional community involvement.

The project represents a critical expansion of Siruthuli’s work across multiple districts in Tamil Nadu, addressing key environmental challenges and focuses on rejuvenation of traditional water bodies in districts such as Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Karur, Erode and Cuddalore, which have long relied on these water bodies for drinking water and irrigation, the release said.

Codissia organises Startups Demo Day

The CODISSIA Defence Innovation and Atal Incubation Centre (CDIIC) hosted a Startups Demo Day recently in which 18 start-ups incubated at the CDIIC participated. Sridhar Vembu, CEO of Zoho Corporation, urged the participants to focus on the importance of indigenous innovation in strengthening India’s Defence capabilities. Representatives from over 20 organisations, including key stakeholders from the defence sector, government agencies, and industrial bodies, participated in creating an ecosystem conducive to collaboration and investment. As many as 10 CDIIC-incubated start-ups pitched their ideas for investment to the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) for potential seed funding worth ₹2 crore.

“Signograph 2.0” event held in Tiruppur

The CII and Yi Tiruppur hosted the second edition of “Signograph 2.0” in Tiruppur recently in which industry leaders, professionals and entrepreneurs of various sectors took part. Chinnakannan Sivasankaran, founder of Aircel Dishnet, emphasised the importance of a clear entrepreneurial vision. Jegan S. Damodarasamy, CEO of Sree Annapoorna Sree Gowrishankar, highlighted the crucial role of family values in sustaining successful businesses. Pradeep Chakravarthy, author and historian, offered a unique perspective on the relevance of ancient traditions for today’s businesses. Sunil Kumar, co-founder of Techno Sports, discussed the opportunities in the man-made fabrics sector on a global scale. Vignesh Raja, founder and CEO of The 8, spoke on branding.