GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Coimbatore round up

Published - September 20, 2024 08:50 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Central Bank of India loan festival

Central Bank of India will conduct a car, home, and MSME loan festival in Coimbatore on September 22 at its office on Variety Hall Road. A press release said those interested would get the loans at lower interest rates and zero processing charges at the event.

Cleanliness drive held at Coimbatore railway junction

The Voice of Coimbatore, a voluntary organisation, conducted a 15-day cleaning drive recently in association with the Southern Railways at the Coimbatore railway junction. About 100 volunteers who took part in the drive also planted saplings in and around the railway station.

Awareness initiative on cardiac health on September 22

Pulse Heartathon, an awareness initiative on cardiac health, will be flagged off by District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati and Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan at SPT Hospital at 6.30 a.m. on September 22. The event organised by the Rotary Dist. 3201 will feature a dynamic sequence of ‘Walk - Jog - Run -Jog - Walk’. Rotary Governor District 3201 N. Sundaravadivelu will take part.

Published - September 20, 2024 08:50 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.