Coimbatore round up

Central Bank of India loan festival

Central Bank of India will conduct a car, home, and MSME loan festival in Coimbatore on September 22 at its office on Variety Hall Road. A press release said those interested would get the loans at lower interest rates and zero processing charges at the event.

Cleanliness drive held at Coimbatore railway junction

The Voice of Coimbatore, a voluntary organisation, conducted a 15-day cleaning drive recently in association with the Southern Railways at the Coimbatore railway junction. About 100 volunteers who took part in the drive also planted saplings in and around the railway station.

Awareness initiative on cardiac health on September 22

Pulse Heartathon, an awareness initiative on cardiac health, will be flagged off by District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati and Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan at SPT Hospital at 6.30 a.m. on September 22. The event organised by the Rotary Dist. 3201 will feature a dynamic sequence of ‘Walk - Jog - Run -Jog - Walk’. Rotary Governor District 3201 N. Sundaravadivelu will take part.