Coimbatore Round up

Regularisation of plots

The District Town and Country Planning office has asked residents who want to apply for regularisation of plots and layouts sold before October 20, 2016 in hill areas to apply online by logging on to www.tnlayouthillareareg.in, according to a press release.

Awareness meeting held

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Kerala State Council, and South Indian Bank organised an awareness session in Coimbatore recently on “Scaling up of MSMEs”.

According to a press release, at the meeting held in association with the Coimbatore District Small Industries Association, Swathy Rohit, Co-Chair, FICCI Tamil Nadu State Council and Founder CEO, Health Basix, and COO, SNR and Sons Charitable Trust, welcomed the gathering.

P. Shanmugasiva, General Manager of the District Industries Centre, Coimbatore, highlighted the various subsidies available for MSMEs and the importance of availing of quality certifications and conducting energy audits. M. Karthikeyan, president of CODISSIA, outlined technology upgradation, innovation, funding, market access and skilling of employees as essential factors for MSMEs aiming to expand.

Collaboration

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has launched AWS Builders Hub in Coimbatore. The PSG Institute of Technology and Applied Research will host the Hub, which will be a collaborative space to the local developer community for technical skill development, networking and career growth.

Anupam Mishra, Director, Solution Architecture, AWS India and South Asia, said, “This initiative will bring AWS’s technologies and expert guidance closer to the local developer community, enabling them to connect, learn, and innovate together. By tapping into the power of cloud and artificial intelligence (AI), including generative AI, developers can become more efficient, experiment quickly, and unlock new business opportunities across various industries.”

