Coimbatore round up

Awareness programme on ‘Breast and Cervical Cancer’ in Tiruppur

Tiruppur Stakeholders Forum and Tiruppur Exporters’ Association - Women Empowerment Sub-Committee jointly organised an awareness programme on ‘Breast and Cervical Cancer’ for women, in collaboration with Rotary Club of Tiruppur Thirumuruganpoondi, recently.

Gynaecologist Anitha Vijay oriented participants on prevention methods.

TEA president K.M. Subramanian said in a press release that so far 4,000 women were tested through the initiative and 40 among them who were diagnosed with symptoms were cured through treatment.

Faculty fudging: DGP urged to take action on erring colleges

The Coimbatore unit of Anti-Corruption Movement has urged the Police Department to investigate the “fraudulent means” adopted by a section of affiliated colleges of Anna University to secure affiliation.

The issue of fudging of faculty numbers by 224 colleges during the 2023-24 inspections that was brought out by an NGO Arappor Iyakkam raises serious questions on the role of AICTE (All India Council for Technical Education) also, Secretary of the Movement N.K. Velu said, in a representation to the Director General of Police Shankar Jiwal.

The scandal reveals cognizable offences of grave nature. Any delay in investigation will result in manipulation of record, tampering of witnesses and destruction of evidence, Mr. Velu said in the letter.

Project launched

L & T has launched L & T Unnati project, an integrated community development initiative, in Coimbatore district. Anup Sahay, Head - Corporate Strategy and Special Initiatives, L&T launched the project at a function held at Pachapalayam recently.

A press release said it has partnered with National Agro Foundation (NAF) to address the perennial water scarcity, absence of adequate sanitation facilities, and bolster agriculture in Sultanpet and Kinathukadavu blocks of Coimbatore by involving the local communities.

The three-and-a-half year project, which started in April last year, will benefit 8,000 villagers. The project will also address issues such as barriers to quality education, healthcare and skill-building opportunities.

Showroom opened

Greaves 3 Wheelers, a manufacturer of three-wheeler passenger and cargo vehicles, has opened a showroom in Coimbatore. This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone for the company as it continues to cater to the growing demand for sustainable and efficient transportation solutions in India.

A press release said it has acquired 26% stake in MLR Auto to strengthen its market presence and is involved in the electric two-wheeler market with its collaboration with Ampere Motors, a press release said.