Coimbatore round up

Published - September 08, 2024 07:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Coimbatore district to host educational loan camps

Special educational loan camps will be organised in Coimbatore from the second week of September for students pursuing higher education at Karpagam Higher Education Academy on September 10, Dr. Mahalingam College of Engineering and Technology on September 11 in Pollachi, and PSG College of Technology on September 12.

A core committee, led by the District Collector and including the District Revenue Officer and 10 other officials, will oversee the loan disbursement. A dedicated monitoring office has been set up in the District Collector’s office. Students are encouraged to participate and benefit from these loan facilities, an official release said.

Quiz to be held in Coimbatore

The Triumphant Institute of Management Education (T.I.M.E.) has launched Aqua Regia 2025, an inter-school quiz competition, focused on current affairs and general knowledge. The competition is for students from classes IX to XII. For details, dial : 91 81481 94474 / 87546 47444.

