Coimbatore round up

Knitwear exhibition concludes

The 51st Edition of India International Knit Fair for Spring/ Summer Collection 2025, organised by the India Knit Fair Association, concluded in Tiruppur on Friday.

A press release said 240 agents representing buyers, buying houses, and sourcing consultants from about 180 companies visited the three-day event that focused on circularity and sustainability.

Leading Exporters from Tirupur, Erode, Salem, Karur, Bangalore, Kolkata etc., displayed their garments. There were seminars on sportwear, rise of MMF, active wear, etc., a press release from the organisers said.

Voter enrolment camps at apartments

The Voice of Covai will organise camps at apartments to help voters enrol their names in the voter list, make changes in the list, or re-verify their names in the electoral rolls. It is also registered with the Election Commission’s voters’ portal to help the public make the additions, deletions, or changes in the voters’ list.

Visit to MSME units

Communist Party of India (CPI) Tamil Nadu Secretary R. Mutharasan recently visited the micro and cottage industries in Coimbatore and learnt about the hardships faced by the unit owners. Two major issues for the units were high power costs and GST. Mr. Mutharasan assured the units that the party will take all possible measures to address these issues, a press statement said.