Coimbatore round up

Walk held

Athulya Senior Care organized a “Caring for a Senior” walkathon in Coimbatore city today. About 300 people took part in the walk to highlight the importance of elderly care. The walkathon is part of a broader initiative by Athulya to engage the community in meaningful activities that promote awareness, inclusivity, and support for the elderly, said G. Srinivasan, founder of Athulya Senior Care, in a press release.

Felicitated

The Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, recently honoured three individuals with its annual “Unsung Heroes” award. B. Sriramulu, president of the Chamber, mentioned in a press release that the award was presented to J. Gunasekaran of Sittruli Foundation, M. Yoganathan, a green warrior, and N. Senthil Kumar, treasurer of Osai Environmental Organization. The Chamber has been presenting these awards for the past 10 years to acknowledge the contributions of individuals working towards the betterment of society. The award ceremony took place during the Chamber Day celebrations.

Ambulance service launched

The Animal Husbandry Department has launched 1,962 veterinary ambulances in Coimbatore district and five of these were flagged off recently by Coimbatore MP Ganapathi P. Rajkumar.

Expansion plans

Sakthi Lockers is planning to expand its presence in both established and emerging markets, including Chennai, Bengaluru, and the district headquarters of Tamil Nadu. Shruthi Balasubramaniam, the Executive Director, announced the company’s plans during the inauguration of a renovated centre on Nanjundapuram Road in Coimbatore. She mentioned that there are upcoming plans to expand the network of Svaya, a new initiative of Sakthi Lockers that offers personalized services. Ninan Vargis, a full-time director of the company, stated that they currently operate 25 locker branches throughout the state.