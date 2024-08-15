Coimbatore round up

TIIC to hold special business campaign

The Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation (TIIC), which provides financial assistance to Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) , is conducting a special business campaign at its office on Huzur Road, Coimbatore city, from August 19 to September 6. Those interested can get details regarding various government schemes for entrepreneurs. For details, contact: 8754330535 or 9444029265.

Training programme

The Rural Self Employment Training Institute of Canara Bank in Tiruppur will conduct an interview on August 16 to select candidates for its course on mushroom cultivation and value addition. Those aged between 18 and 45 and residing in the villages in Tiruppur district and are from economically weaker section families can apply. For details, dial: 9489043923 or 9952518441.

Skill programme launched

The Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (CODISSIA) has launched “Empower MSMEs”, a programme to build skills among the MSMEs and prepare the industry for electric vehicle and green energy sectors.

The CODISSIA, SIEMA, LUB, IIF and Si’Tarc jointly with WRI India, and Facilitating MSMEs in Tamil Nadu (FaMe TN), supported by CREST launched the programme recently as part of WRI India’s Resilient, Inclusive and Sustainable Enterprises in Tamil Nadu (RISE-TN) initiative. A press release from the CODISSIA said MSMEs in the automotive sector in Coimbatore district can use this programme to build skills to navigate the rapidly-evolving landscape in these emerging sectors over the next two years, understand better the industry-leading practices and resources in efficiency, sustainability, transition skilling, and green finance, and gain a competitive edge to succeed in the automotive sector.

As many as 70 participants from 60 MSMEs took part in the launch.