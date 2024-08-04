Coimbatore round up

ESI benefits awarded to widow of ITC employee

The family of Selvaraj, a helper at ITC Ltd, Thekkampatty, have been awarded dependent benefits under the Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC). Selvaraj, who was working under the contract of K. Devendran & P. Senthilnathan, fell sick while working and died on December 9 last year.

Since the accident happened when he was employed and he was insured under the ESI Act from 2017, the ESI Corporation awarded the dependent benefits to his family. Selvaraj’s widow Amsaveni will get ₹11,774 as pension a month from the ESI Corporation, a press release said.

Dental camp inaugurated

The RVS Dental College and Hospital is conducting an oral screening and scaling camp till August 8. K.V. Kupusamy, chairman of RVS Group, inaugurated the camp.

Organ donation day observed

To mark the Indian Organ Donation Day, the Organ Donation and Transplant Committee of G.Kuppuswamy Naidu Memorial Hospital (GKNMH) organised an awareness activity called “Donate Organs Save Eight Lives”. Consultants of the Committee and students from GKNMH Institute of Allied Health Science were also present. The aim was to improve awareness among the public on organ donation. A signature campaign was also held, according to a press release.

Honorary Trade Commissioner of Mauritius appointed

P. Krishnadas, chairman of the Nehru Group of Institutions, has been appointed the Honorary Trade Commissioner of Mauritius to India (South India). According to a press release, as the Honorary Trade Commissioner of Mauritius to India (South India), Mr. Krishnadas will work to strengthen trade, commerce, and cooperation between India and Mauritius.

CRI Pumps receives EEPC Award

CRI Pumps, a Coimbatore-based company, has received the EEPC award. R. Boopathy, the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of C.R.I. Pumps, received the awards from Vimal Anand, Joint Secretary of the Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India, at an event held recently in Puducherry.

Events launched

The GRG Gen Nxt Incubator has launched a series of startup events under the “Coimbatore Founders Circle” with an inaugural fireside chat. Ganesh Shankar, CEO and founder of Responsive (formerly RFPIO), participated in the event that had 40 participants from the startup eco system.

Minister inaugurates luxury travel show

K. Ramachandran, Tourism Minister, inaugurated a luxury travel show organised by the Travel Agents Association of Coimbatore (TAAC) in Coimbatore on Saturday. More than 70 luxury tourism exhibitors put up stalls and over 1,000 visitors attended the event. The Minister appealed to the tourism sector stakeholders to organise similar events in other parts of Tamil Nadu so that the State’s tourism activities can thrive. The State government recognises the contribution of the tourism sector to the economy, and is committed to support it, he said.

Walkathon to create awareness

Womens Center by Motherhood organised a walkathon to raise awareness the benefits of breastfeeding. Held on Sunday morning, in Coimbatore, it coincided with World Breastfeeding Week observed from August 1. The walkathon brought together over 250 enthusiastic participants, including mothers, healthcare professionals, and community members, who demonstrated their unwavering support for breastfeeding.

Fortune Wealth Management to open new offices

Fortune Wealth Management, a Coimbatore-based portfolio management services company, will open offices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai. It plans to take the assets under management of its multi-cap value fund to more than ₹500 crores by next year, a press release said.

1,500 children participate in skill competition

Over 1,500 participants were part of the Brainobrain regional competition held in Coimbatore recently. Children aged between five and 14 took part in mental arithematic and abacus competitions.