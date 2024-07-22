Coimbatore round up

Nearly 1,000 caterers across Tamil Nadu will organise a “Wedding Food Festival and Exhibition” in Coimbatore on November 30 and December 1 featuring 350-400 varieties of multi-cuisine dishes in one mega-buffet, said Madhampatty Nagaraj, President of Tamilnadu Caterers Association, recently.

The State Treasurer of the Association Dhayalan said the event to be held at CODISSIA grounds will include a wedding expo where wedding decoration planners, photography brands, jewellery and textile brands will set up stalls. Entertainment programmes involving popular artists will be held.

The bookings will be open online and the entry fee will be ₹800 each for adults and ₹500 for children.

“This event will be a part of Coimbatore Vizha 2024. This event is not intended for profit but to create a memorable, grand-scale occasion that will delight all who visit in every way. We expect nearly 50,000 visitors,” said Mr. Madhampatty Nagaraj.

R. Raveendran, secretary of the Residents Awareness Association of Coimbatore, said the wet waste generated at the food festival will be processed by the Association.

The logo for the event was released by Managing Director of Sri Krishna Sweets - Coimbatore M. Krishan, Founder of Aroma Group Ponnusamy, Designated Officer of FSSAI for Coimbatore Tamilselvan, Managing Director of Classic Polo Sivaram, and chairman of Coimbatore Vizha 2024 Arun Senthilnathan.

Garment exporters to take part in expo

AEPC will participate in the India Tex Trend Fair (ITTF) Tokyo, Japan to be held between July 23 tio 25 with more than 200 exhibitors. The ITTF will see participation of prominent Japanese buyers and some of the iconic Japanese brands including Sumitomo Corporation, MUJI, Toyoshima, Marubeni, Mitsubishi, and Koyo trading. Indian exhibitors will display a diverse range of readymade garments, including summer and winter collections.

Chairman of AEPC Sudhir Sekhri said, “Japan is the fourth largest garment importer in the world. With Indian apparel having duty free access to Japan under Indo-Japan CEPA as against 9% duty for Turkey and 9.5% for China, it makes business sense for Indian readymade garment manufacturers and exporters to participate in ITTF and avail this unique opportunity.”

Total garment imports of Japan of $ 23 billion and India’s share was just 1.37 %. Stronger opportunities for trade diversion are emerging with continuous fall in Chinese share in this market.

Run held

Kongunadu Mananala Arakkatalai and IPS - Tamilnadu Chapter organised a “Run for Mind Marathon” in Coimbatore on Sunday in which more than 1200 people took part.

Almost 15% of the 140 crore people in India, including children, face mental health-related issues and only 10%-20% of them seek medical guidance due to lack of awareness and hesitation, said the president of Tamilnadu Psychiatric Society C. Paneer Selvan, according to a press release.

Contribution

The Tiruppur Exporters Association will contribute to a project to desilt a stream from the Noyyal to the main channel that feeds water to Moolikulam spread over 26 acres at Uthukuli in Tiruppur.

A press release from the Association said the main feed channel runs 2.5 km and it is maintained by the “Vergal” organisation. The project was launched on Sunday and the TEA president KM Subramanian took part.