Coimbatore round up

Saplings planted

The Cauvery Calling Movement has planted saplings at various places in the State from July 1 to 7 and 1,52,000 saplings were planted on agricultural lands. A press release said that Vana Mahotsavam is celebrated annually during the first week of July at the national level to raise environmental awareness and encourage tree planting. This year, a total of 152,000 saplings were planted across 86 locations in 38 districts of Tamil Nadu, covering 472 acres of agricultural land, according to a press release.

Meeting held

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Coimbatore, organised a meeting with Silai Zaki, Australian Consul-General in Chennai, on Wednesday.

According to a press release, the event provided an opportunity to discuss Australia’s economic vision and ambitions to strengthen bilateral relationships with Tamil Nadu. R Nandini, chairperson of the CII Southern Region, said, “The Australian market presents a significant opportunity for exports of home textiles, cotton bags, readymade garments, and floorings. The recent trade agreements on removing tariff barriers for Indian exports have greatly boosted the morale of the textile and apparel sector. With the elimination of duties, India’s exports are expected to grow to $1.1 billion in the next three years.”

Ms. Zaki said there were several opportunities such as planned business events to deepen ties between Coimbatore and Australia. The Australian Government is currently reviewing its economic engagement and roadmap with India to ensure the appropriate sectors and engagements are being prioritised for mutual benefit.

Annadhanam launched

The Ramnagar Hindu Dharma Paripalana Sangham has started Annadhanam four-five days a week for about 300 people at the Ashoka Prema Kalyana Mandapam in Ramnagar in Coimbatore city, according to a press release.