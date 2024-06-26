Coimbatore round-up

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Coimbatore Zone, has launched Digital Marketing Strategy series for industries and institutions that are its members. The forum will be headed by its former chairman K. Senthil Ganesh.

A press release from the CII said Prashanth S, former chairman of CII Coimbatore zone, said at the inaugural of the forum that the two-month programme brings together three diverse groups: industry practitioners, students, and teaching faculty. It will have six modules of workshops and interaction.

According to G Radhakrishnan, chairman, CII Coimbatore Zone, Coimbatore recently gained significant visibility both domestically and internationally, with steady momentum observed across all sectors, particularly in higher education. The CII recently launched a Strategy Cell for MSMEs, he said.

Scholarship distributed

Federal Bank Hormis Memorial Foundation Scholarship 2023-24 was given to eligible students of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University in Coimbatore recently.

A press release said N. Venkatesa Palanisamy, Dean (Agriculture), said at the programme that the scholarship cell in the university organises scholarships for needy students through various organisations. As many as 39 students received the scholarship at the event.

Eqbal Manoj, senior vice-president and country head, branch bank, said nine students of the TNAU received ₹1 lakh each last year through the Foundation.

Visit of entrepreneurs

As many as 24 young entrepreneurs from Sircilla in Telangana visited Tiruppur recently and had an interactive meeting with the office-bearers of the Tiruppur Exporters Association. Their visit was organised by the Ministry of Textiles of Telangana for the entrepreneurs to learn how to start knitting units.