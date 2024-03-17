GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Coimbatore round up

March 17, 2024 10:04 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

:

New buildings inaugurated at Corporation school

Classes at Siddhapudur Corporation Primary School resumed on Sunday with a remedial session for students, after the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabhakaran inaugurated the newly renovated buildings on the school premises on Friday. The restoration, funded by a private company, done at ₹50 lakh, covers structures across Siddhapudur Corporation Higher Secondary School, Primary School, and Anganwadi Center in Ward No. 67.

Session held

The Young TEA, which is a part of the Tiruppur Exporters Association, recently organised a session at Tiruppur on “How to Run an Efficient Family Business” by Samish Dalal, Professor at S.P. Jain School of Global Management.

The Association president KM Subramanian said such talks helped bridge the generation gap within families and thus ensure successful operation of family businesses. Mr. Dalal said success of family businesses stand on factors such as the ability to adapt to differentiation, make decisions based on affordable loss, etc.

Rekla Race held

The Isha Yoga Centre conducted a rekla race in Coimbatore on Sunday in which 400 bullock carts participated in 200 metre and 300 metre races. The event was held as a part of the nine-day Tamil Thembu celebrations.

The winners took home cash prize of Rs. 1 lakh each for the winners of both the categories, Rs. 50,000 as the second prize, Rs. 25,000 each for the third prize winners of both the categories, and Rs. 15,000 for the fourth prize winners.

