Coimbatore round up

February 27, 2024 06:20 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

School building constructed under ‘Namma school- Namma Ooru Palli’

Premier Mills Group of Companies inaugurated a school building in collaboration with Gandhi Centenary Memorial Middle School, a government-aided school, at Varadharajapuram in Coimbatore. A press release from the company said the new school building, constructed at ₹ 4 crore, is designed to facilitate holistic development and provide students with the tools they need to succeed. “Namma School- Namma Ooru Palli” is a Tamil Nadu government scheme to bring about changes in education and the project was taken up under the scheme.

IT companies to expand in Coimbatore

IndiaLand Group has announced a collaboration with four leading MNCs to facilitate their expansion in India through tech parks in Pune and Coimbatore, a press release said.

In Coimbatore, German multinational engineering and technology company Bosch and Cotiviti, an US-based health tech firm, have secured floor spaces in the IndiaLand Tech Park. With a total area of almost 11 lakh sq.ft, the Coimbatore IndiaLand Tech Park is set to become a hub for innovation for the multiple MNCs.

The offices at the eco-friendly commercial spaces are expected to be operational in the first half of 2024.

