Coimbatore round-up

February 18, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST

Elgi enters vacuum pump business

Coimbatore Air compressor manufacturer Elgi Equipments has ventured into vacuum pump business by entering into parttnership with Italy-based D.V.P. Vacuum Technology to manufacture, assemble, test, and sell D.V.P.’s vacuum products in India.

Jairam Varadaraj, Managing Director of Elgi, told The Hindu on Friday that vacuum will be a separate vertical now for the company and the pumps will be sold as Elgi’s products. The company will initially focus on high intensity vacuum pump using industries. The Indian vacuum pump market is valued at $ 150 million to $ 200 million. Elgi aspires to achieve 10 % of the market in the next three to four years and will have presence across the entire range of vacuum pumps. “It is now time to incubate the business in India and over a period of time take it to the global level,” he said.

“This is a strategic move to expand our product portfolio, extend our reach in high-growth markets, and leverage meaningful technological, manufacturing, and marketing synergies,” he said in a press release.

Roberto Zucchini, President and CEO of DVP, said that with the agreement, DVP is entering the Indian market, leveraging the manufacturing structure and distribution network of Elgi. “There are interesting opportunities for a synergic exchange of components and, consequently, the possibility to empower mutual business development.”

Launch of mobile hospital

Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisations, Coimbatore district, will launch on February 20 a mobile hospital in Coimbatore.

The mobile hospital will visit rural areas of Coimbatore and neighbouring districts on all Sundays to offer healthcare services free of cost. It will focus on general medicine (with focus on non-communicable diseases), Ophthalmology, and mother and child care.

Office-bearers elected

Vishnu Adithan has been elected chairman of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, Coimbatore branch for 2024-2025.

A press release said the other office-bearers are Rahul (vice-chairman), Survajith S. Krishnan (secretary), and R. Sathish (treasurer.

