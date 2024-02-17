Coimbatore round-up

February 17, 2024 09:56 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST

Applications invited for mini handloom parks

The Department of Handlooms, Government of Tamil Nadu, has invited applications from interested handloom weavers, cooperative societies, wholesale or retail traders, etc to set up mini handloom parks.

An official press release said the State government plans to set up 10 such parks across the State and each park will house 100 handlooms. It will also have common pre and post weaving facilities, basic infrastructure, etc. The stakeholders should form a special purpose vehicle to develop the park. The project aims to help the weavers get more buyers, expand the market, and increase their earnings.

Those interested should submit the application on www.loomworld.in by February 22, the press release said.

Centenary celebrations held

The Alumni Association of Alagappa College of Technology’s Department of Textile Technology, known as ‘AC Tech Textile Alumni Association’ organised in Coimbatore on Saturday the centenary celebrations of their professors S. Krishnamurthy and R.A.Quraishi.

Both were among the faculty who played a key role in starting the textile alumni association that was started in 1982, a press release said. The alumni association released a coffee table book highlighting their lives and contributions.

Sanjay Jayavarthanavelu, Chairman and Managing Director, Lakshmi Machine Works, who released the book said, “When you look back on these stalwarts, one thing which comes across all of them is their character. They were men of incredible character.”