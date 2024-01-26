Coimbatore round up

January 26, 2024 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank opens branch in Tiruppur

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank has opened a branch in Tiruppur. A press release from the bank said that with its 93 branches in Tamil Nadu, it serves over 11 lakh customers.

Business summit in Coimbatore on January 28

Richness Creators will organise a business summit in Coimbatore on January 28. According to a press release, the event will strengthen businesses, mainly those in the small and medium-scale enterprises segment, in the areas of leadership, service, organisation culture, and sales. For registrations, call 9345445030, 9345386339.

BNC Motors plans to add over 300 dealership networks

EV bike maker BNC Motors plans to add over 300 dealership networks by the end of 2024 to the existing 10 outlets. Close to 90 new outlets are planned in the northern States, a press release said. This will create more than 1,500 job opportunities.