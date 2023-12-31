ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore round-up

December 31, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Power shutdown

Sengathurai sub-station from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on January 4: Sengathurai, Kadampadi, Aero Nagar, Kangeyampalayam, PNP Nagar, Mathiyazhaga Nagar.

Book fair

New Century Book House will have a special sales as part of New Year celebrations at its outlet and on the District Central Library committee premises till January 31. A release said that in a move to encourage reading habit among the public, books would be sold at 10% to 30% discount.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Books pertaining to history, economics, politics, art, Tamil and Russian literature, philosophy, writings of prominent personalities, and various competitive examinations will be sold at the fair.

Grievances redress meeting

Superintending Engineer of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation, Coimbatore North, will conduct a grievances redress meeting on January 3 at 11 a.m. at the office of the Executive Engineer, K. Vadamadurai, a press release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US