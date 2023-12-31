GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Coimbatore round-up

December 31, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Power shutdown

Sengathurai sub-station from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on January 4: Sengathurai, Kadampadi, Aero Nagar, Kangeyampalayam, PNP Nagar, Mathiyazhaga Nagar.

Book fair

New Century Book House will have a special sales as part of New Year celebrations at its outlet and on the District Central Library committee premises till January 31. A release said that in a move to encourage reading habit among the public, books would be sold at 10% to 30% discount.

Books pertaining to history, economics, politics, art, Tamil and Russian literature, philosophy, writings of prominent personalities, and various competitive examinations will be sold at the fair.

Grievances redress meeting

Superintending Engineer of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation, Coimbatore North, will conduct a grievances redress meeting on January 3 at 11 a.m. at the office of the Executive Engineer, K. Vadamadurai, a press release said.

