Coimbatore round up

December 10, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST

Power shutdown

December 12: Periyanaickenpalayam sub-station (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.): Periyanaickenpalayam, Naickenpalayam, Kovanur, Gudalur Koundampalayam, Jothipuram, Press Colony, No 4 Veerapandi, Idigarai, Sengalipalayam, Poochiyur, Samanaickenpalayam, Athipalayam, Govindanaickenpalayam, Maniyakarampalayam, Palamalai, and Narasimhanaickenpalayam.

Training programme

The Rural Self Employment Training Institute of Canara Bank in Tiruppur will conduct a training programme for unemployed youth in rural areas of Tiruppur district. The 30-day training in beauty parlour management will be held from December at Annuparpalayam. Those aged between 18 and 45 can apply. For details, dial 9489043923, 9952518441, 8610533436.

Initiative

United Way Bengaluru (UWBe), in association with Alstom, continues to implement the ‘Rural Rising’ initiative for the third year, with focus this time on Appanaickenpatti and Selakarachal panchayats at Sultanpet block.

Olivier Loison, Managing Director, Alstom India, said the projects would benefit nearly 8,380 people in Coimbatore.

Among the projects implemented are strengthening of eight anganwadi centres with better facilities, and improved infrastructure. A block Primary Health Centre was strengthened with state-of-the-art equipment and toilets were constructed at the Panchayat Union Public School in Appanaickenpatti. At Selakarachal, a vocational skill training intervention for youth development and rejuvenation of a lake were launched, according to a press release.

Claims settled

Star Health and Allied Insurance has paid over ₹131 crore in claims settlement in Coimbatore region between April and September this year, according to a press release. The company paid over ₹127 crore in claim settlements to network hospitals and around ₹4 crore in claim settlement to non-network hospitals in the region.

It paid over ₹117 crore in cashless claim settlement and ₹14 crore in reimbursement claim settlements. Most claims in Coimbatore region were for surgical treatments amounting to over ₹83 crore in claims pay-out. Medical treatments amounted to ₹48 crore in claims settlements. Of the total claims paid, over ₹53 crore was paid towards claims made by women and ₹78 crore was paid towards claims made by men, the release said.