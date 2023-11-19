Coimbatore round up

November 19, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST

German Oktoberfest in Coimbatore from Nov. 24 to 26

The first edition of German Oktoberfest will be held in Coimbatore on November 24 to 26. The Goethe Zentrum will conduct the programme at the Grand Regent and will organise live music and German food. The event will be held from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on November 24 and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on November 25 and 26.

Elgi fitness challenge held

Elgi Equipments, air compressor manufacturer, concluded the fifth edition of its annual #WhatsYourFinishLine challenge. The 21-day-long fitness challenge ended recently. As many as 1,644 employees and channel partners across countries, where it has a presence, participated.

This year, as an expression of its dedication to a greener environment, Elgi implemented the “Green Champion” programme ensuring every participant is rewarded with the planting of a mahogany tree. Close to 2,000 neem or mahogany trees will be planted later this month in Appanaickenpatti, Coimbatore. The fifth edition of the challenge saw 154 teams with participants from 26 countries collectively log 225.5 million steps via running, walking, and jogging.

