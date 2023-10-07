HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Coimbatore round up

October 07, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

New office bearers of SITEA

Dipak Shah of Crystal Tea India has been elected chairman of The South India Tea Exporters Association (SITEA) at its annual meeting held here recently. Rony Elias Tharakan of Gillanders Arbuthnot is the vice chairman.

Awareness programme on insurance scheme

The Coconut Development Board conducted a block-level awareness programme on Kera Suraksha Insurance Scheme in Udumalpet taluk for coconut tree climbers. G. Ragothuman, manager of the board, Centre of Excellence for Coconut, DSP Farm, Dhali, explained the details of the farm. Over 75 farmers, coconut harvesters, and climbers took part. About 60 climbers were enrolled under the insurance scheme.

Orientation programme held

Uyir, a non governmental organisation working in the area of road safety in Coimbatore, conducted an orientation programme recently for its volunteers from colleges.

According to a press release from Uyir, M. Rajarajan, Deputy Commissioner of Police - Traffic, Coimbatore City, who was the chief guest, said accidents and fatality were more between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. and over speeding of vehicles, non–wearing of helmet, drunken driving, dangerous overtaking, fatigue driving, signal jumping and wrong way driving were the major reasons. Enforcement, road engineering, emergency medical care and road safety awareness education can reduce accidents and fatality, he said.

K.Sathiya Kumar, Regional Transport Officer of Coimbatore Central, said most of the road accidents happened due to human errors.

Related Topics

Coimbatore

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.