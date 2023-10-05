Coimbatore round up

October 05, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST

Shutdown cancelled

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation that planned the monthly maintenance works of Kallimadai sub station on October 6 has said that there will not be a shutdown due to administrative reasons.

Office bearers elected

Dipak Shah was elected chairman of the Tea Trade Association of Coimbatore recently at the annual meeting of the Association. Anil George Joseph was elected the vice-chairman. The Association will focus on inclusivity and connecting all stakeholders, said Mr. Shah.

