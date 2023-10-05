ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore round up

October 05, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Shutdown cancelled

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation that planned the monthly maintenance works of Kallimadai sub station on October 6 has said that there will not be a shutdown due to administrative reasons. 

Office bearers elected

Dipak Shah was elected chairman of the Tea Trade Association of Coimbatore recently at the annual meeting of the Association. Anil George Joseph was elected the vice-chairman. The Association will focus on inclusivity and connecting all stakeholders, said Mr. Shah.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US