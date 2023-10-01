Coimbatore round up

October 01, 2023 04:22 pm | Updated 05:09 pm IST

Vehicles banned to Marudhamalai temple from October 5

With construction works going on to instal a lift, public restrooms and other facilities at the Marudhamalai temple situated 15 km west of Coimbatore, two-wheelers and four-wheelers will not be allowed on the mountain road for one month from October 5. The district administration has urged the visitors to travel by bus or by foot.

Helping Hearts conducts special programme for elders

As part of the events for International Day of Older Persons on October 1, Helping Hearts, a non-governmental organisation, in association with Coimbatore Corporation and the District Social Welfare Department, organised a special programme for elderly community members residing in shelter homes. The programme included a boat ride at Periyakulam lake, music and entertainment and distribution of essentials to shelter homes, among other events. District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati and Corporation Deputy Commissioner K. Sivakumar were also present.

