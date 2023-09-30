Coimbatore round up

September 30, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - Coimbatore

Tangedco grievance redress meeting on October 4

The Superintending Engineer of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco), Coimbatore North, will conduct a grievances redress meeting on October 4 at the office of the executive engineer K. Vadamadurai at 11 a.m. for electricity consumers, according to a press release.

Applications invited for educational assistance

Children of workers in trade, motor transport, food industry and plantations, who require educational assistance, should log on to www.lwb.tn.gov.in or visit the Labour Welfare Office and obtain forms. The filled-in applications should reach the Secretary, Labour Welfare Board, Chennai - 6 before December 31. Children studying from pre KG to post-graduate programmes are eligible for incentive of ₹1,000 to ₹12,000, besides financial support to buy text books. The annual salary of the parents should be less than ₹ 25,000, said a press release.

Elected to Confederation of Indian Textile Industry

Rakesh Mehra, chairman of Banswara Syntex, has been elected chairman of Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI) for 2023-2025. Ashwin Chandran, chairman and Managing Director of Precot Limited, is the new deputy chairman and Dinesh Nolkha, Managing Director & CEO of Nitin Spinners, is the vice-chairman. Mr. Mehra will focus on inclusive initiatives for the textile sector, said a press release from the Confederation.

PSG College, FICCI FLO to offer skill training in electronics

PSG College of Arts and Science and FICCI FLO will organise a 36-day training programme from October 5 to December 7 for those who want to start electronics business or expand existing one. The hands-on training will include skill training and technology-based entrepreneurship development programme in electronics and bioscience. The registration fee is ₹1,000 and the training will be free of cost on the college premises. The candidates should be aged between 18 and 50, should have a degree or diploma and should apply with resume and registration fee. The first 25 eligible applicants will be trained. For details, email to :psgedc@gmail.com, edcpsgcas@psgcas.ac.in or dial 7339447364, 9952433348, or 9894042753

SIHMA launches website

The Southern India Hosiery Manufacturers’ Association (SIHMA) in Tiruppur has launched a website. At the annual meeting of the Association held recently it also demanded withdrawal of hike in power costs and said the penalty for small errors in GST documents should be minimum.

Free anti-rabies vaccination camp held

Coimbatore Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) and the Government Veterinary Hospital organised a free anti-rabies vaccination camp recently to mark World Rabies Day. A total of 162 dogs and 17 cats were vaccinated in the city, and 655 vaccinations were registered across the district.

Students complete internship at Sulur Air Force Station

Students of Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences, Coimbatore, completed a month-long internship programme at 5 Base Repair Depot at Air Force Station, Sulur, recently. As many as 28 Aerospace and Mechanical Engineering students took part in the internship, which is an initiative by the Indian Air Force to give exposure to students to modern war-fighting aviation technology. The students learnt about the concepts of flights, aircraft maintenance, repair and calibration besides production-line activities related to aircraft. The students presented concept papers on maintenance aspects during the period, according to a press release.

