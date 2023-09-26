Coimbatore round-up

September 26, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST

Co-CEO of Ekki Water Technologies appointed Honorary Fellow at University of Warwick’s IGSD

Kanishka Arumugam, Co-CEO of Ekki Water Technologies, has been appointed Honorary Fellow at the University of Warwick’s Institute for Global Sustainable Development (IGSD).

According to a press release, Mr. Arumugam will share his insights on how businesses can promote sustainability in the water industry and support students in gaining a broader understanding of entrepreneurship and sustainable global development.

Elena Korosteleva, Director of IGSD at the University of Warwick, said in the press statement that Mr. Arumugam will bring a fresh perspective on sustainable development and bridge the gap between academia and business, particularly through his involvement with water and waste water industry globally.

The press release said Warwick University has a history of recognising accomplished individuals with connections to India, including Ratan Tata, former Chairman of the Tata Group, Venu Srinivasan of TVS Motors, and Sir Ralf Speth, former CEO of Jaguar Land Rover. All of them have received Honorary Doctorates and Honorary Fellow titles from the University.

Elected

TJ Varghese Vaidyan, Assistant Vice President of Matheson Bosanquet Enterprises, the Nilgiris, and Vinodhan Kandiah, Proprietor of Kandiah Plantation, Yercaud, have been re-elected chairman and vice chairman respectively of The Planters Association of Tamil Nadu for 2023-204, said a press release.

New office bearers

C. Natarajan of Mech Maach System has been elected president of Coimbator SIDCO Industrial Estate Manufacturers Welfare Association (COSIEMA) for 2023-24. S. Mallika Devi of Confident Engineering India and S. Loganathan of SSS Industrial Works are the vice presidents, C. Rajasekaran of Sekar Engineering Works is the secretary, and N. Mathivanan of Steel Fabs is the treasurer of the Association.

