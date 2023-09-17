Coimbatore round up

September 17, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST

Power shutdown

September 19

Irugur sub-station (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.): Irugur, Ondipudur, Odderpalayam, Ravathur, part of Pallapalayam, Chinthamanipudur, part of Kannampalayam, part of Chinniyampalayam, Venkitapuram, part of Thottipalayam, part of Goldwins, and Athapagoundanpudur.

Dak Adalat

The Department of Posts will conduct a Dak Adalat at the office of the Senior Superintendent of Post Offices in Coimbatore on September 22 at 11 a.m., a press release said.

Tributes paid to Periyar at memorial in Vaikom

Kottayam Collector V. Vigneshwari paid tributes to Periyar EV Ramasamy at his memorial at Vaikom on Sunday on his birth anniversary. She offered flowers at the memorial and distributed sweets. Coimbatore district Public Relations Officer A. Senthil Anna handed over books on Periyar to the Collector on behalf of Coimbatore Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati.

ADVERTISEMENT

Awards presented

The Synthetic and Rayon Textile Export Promotion Council presented 24 awards recently in Mumbai to exporters of technical textiles. At the function, the council was renamed as Manmade and Technical Textiles Export Promotion Council and its logo was launched.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.