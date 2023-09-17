HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Coimbatore round up

September 17, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Power shutdown

September 19

Irugur sub-station (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.): Irugur, Ondipudur, Odderpalayam, Ravathur, part of Pallapalayam, Chinthamanipudur, part of Kannampalayam, part of Chinniyampalayam, Venkitapuram, part of Thottipalayam, part of Goldwins, and Athapagoundanpudur.

Dak Adalat

The Department of Posts will conduct a Dak Adalat at the office of the Senior Superintendent of Post Offices in Coimbatore on September 22 at 11 a.m., a press release said.

Kottayam Collector V. Vigneshwari (third left) paid homage to Dravidar Kazhagam founder Periyar E.V. Ramasamy at his memorial in Vaikom in Kerala on Sunday.

Kottayam Collector V. Vigneshwari (third left) paid homage to Dravidar Kazhagam founder Periyar E.V. Ramasamy at his memorial in Vaikom in Kerala on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tributes paid to Periyar at memorial in Vaikom

Kottayam Collector V. Vigneshwari paid tributes to Periyar EV Ramasamy at his memorial at Vaikom on Sunday on his birth anniversary. She offered flowers at the memorial and distributed sweets. Coimbatore district Public Relations Officer A. Senthil Anna handed over books on Periyar to the Collector on behalf of Coimbatore Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati.

Awards presented

The Synthetic and Rayon Textile Export Promotion Council presented 24 awards recently in Mumbai to exporters of technical textiles. At the function, the council was renamed as Manmade and Technical Textiles Export Promotion Council and its logo was launched.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.