Coimbatore round up

September 11, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Sovereign Gold Bond Series II subscription window open

The Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) can be availed of through the Indian Postal Service as the subscription for this will be open from September 11, according to a press release. Reserve Bank of India officially set the issue price for for the September 2023 series at ₹5,923 per gram. The subscription window for the SGB 2023-24 Series II for tranche 54 will be open from September 11 to 15. As per the release, SGBs offer an annual interest rate of 2.5% which is paid out biannually in June and December. They have an eight-year tenure and can be redeemed prematurely starting from the fifth year with a penalty for early redemption.

Kovaipudur TNUHDB residents stage protest

Several residents of the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board at Kovaipudur petitioned the Collector, on Monday claiming that the tenements lack sufficient sanitary and clean drinking water facilities. Maheshwari, one of the residents claimed that they received drinking water supply only once in 15 days and that her two children were reportedly diagnosed with dengue fever owing to the poor quality. Another reporter stated that sanitary workers do not clean the septic tanks regularly. Roughly, 20 of those who were allotted tenements in the 155-unit TNUHDB complex, who staged a demonstration in front of the Collectorate in the city, dispersed after officials and police pacified them.

