Coimbatore round up

August 21, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Labour Minister inspects ESI Hospital

Minister for Labour C. V. Ganesan said that the facililties at the ESI Hospital in Thudiyalur would soon be digitalised.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, the Minister said that doctors in the hospital have been instructed to provide treatment to patients without any delay.

--

Draft list of polling station released in Tiruppur

The Tiruppur district administration released the draft list of polling stations for the eight Assembly constituencies in the district on on Monday.

According to a press release, a total of 2,520, including proposed polling stations with more than 1, 500 voters in its constituency, were released for Dharapuram (reserved), Kangeyam, Avinashi (reserved), Tiruppur North, Tiruppur South, Palladam, Udumalpet and Madathukulam Assembly constituencies. The Election Commission of India I also conducted the ‘rationalisation of polling stations and formation of sections’ in the district, the release stated.

