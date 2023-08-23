Coimbatore round up

August 23, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST

Kenya to host ITME Africa and Middle East 2023

India ITME Society’s ITME Africa and Middle East, an exhibition, that will be held from November 30 to December 2 in Kenya will have participation from 18 countries.

According to a press release, it will be a platform for textile companies, textile machinery manufacturers, and technologists, to interact with importers, buyers, agents and dealers from Kenya and other African countries. India, Turkey, Taiwan, Italy, Benin, Ghana, Kenya, Austria, Zambia, Sri Lanka, Germany, Rwanda, Spain, and China are among the countries that will take part in ITME Africa and Middle East 2023.

Industry and trade bodies and government agencies will also take part, the press release said.

Canara Bank offers self employment training

Canara Bank’s Rural Self Employment Training Institute (RSETI) functioning at Anupparpalayam,Tiruppur, will give self employment training to unemployed youth from rural areas free of cost in CCTV camera, security alarm, and smoke detector maintenance and installation. The training that commenced on August 21 will go on for 13 days. Those aged between 18 and 45 can take part. For details, dial 9489043923 or 8610533436