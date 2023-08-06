Coimbatore round up

August 06, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST

Registration open for Coimbatore Marathon

The Coimbatore Cancer Foundation (CCF) has launched registrations for the Walkaroo Coimbatore Marathon powered by ELGi Equipments. The 11th edition of the marathon will be held on December 17. The theme for this year is “Let’s Ko Kovai”.

Senior district officials of Coimbatore launched the registration for the 2023 edition - Commissioner of Police V. Balakrishnan and the Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap registered for 21.1 Km and District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati registered for the 10 km run. Participants can now register through www.coimbatoremarathon.com.

The event comprises a half marathon (21.1 km), a 10 km run and a 5 km run/walk. The registration fee for the half marathon is ₹.1,200, for 10 km run it is ₹1,000, and for the 5 km run/walk, it is ₹ 600. Prize money amounting to ₹ 2.7 lakh will be presented to the winners in separate categories for men and women. Prize money will be given separately for veterans, aged 45 years and above.

T. Balaji, Managing Trustee, Coimbatore Cancer Foundation said, “The Coimbatore Marathon has become a major event and Brand ambassador of Coimbatore Cancer Foundation. Entering its 11th edition without a break despite the COVID where we had two virtual marathons, it has done the city of Coimbatore proud.”

N. Valliappan, Joint Race Director, Coimbatore Marathon, said, “In the last one year we see a visible difference on the roads of Coimbatore. The number of recreational long-distance runners have certainly gone up post pandemic. This is likely to translate to higher participation in the flagship running event of Coimbatore. This year’s theme Ko Kovai will motivate runners to run with a partner - Boss, father, mother, sister, bestie, spouse, etc thus enlarging the circle of running.” For details, write to: info@coimbatoremarathon.com

Special exhibition-cum-sale

Poompuhar has organised a special exhibition-cum-sale of handicraft products at its outlet in Coimbatore city till August 19 as part of the Dr. Kalaignar Centenary programmes. All products on display are sold at 10 % discount, said a press release.

Walk held

Womens Center by Motherhood celebrated World Breastfeeding week by organising a walkathon at Race Course on Sunday. The walkathon was flagged off by Sharmila, District Revenue Officer, Coimbatore. Over 300 people took part. Womens Center by Motherhood will soon launch “Nectar of Life” Breast Milk Bank ATM in association with Rotaray Club of Cotton City, Coimbatore.

Mirudhubashini Govindarajan, Clinical Director, Womens Center by Motherhood, Coimbatore said, “Under WHO Guidelines on Donor Human Milk Banking (DHMB), the Breast Milk Bank ATM will be extremely helpful in treating pre-term babies and NICU cared babies. This would act as a comprehensive lactation management center for collecting and delivering breast milk to the needy infants.”

Donated

In an initiative to help infants, including pre-term babies, in Coimbatore who would need donated-breast milk for sustenance, Ladies Circle India Area 7 under the leadership of its chairperson Rani Mohan donated 1,100 special packets (for storing breast milks) and five cooler bags (that ensures preservation of the donated milk) to Amirtham Foundation recently.

Amirtham foundation facilitates breast milk donation across the State, including Coimbatore. The donation was made at a Breastfeeding Week awareness programme held recently.

