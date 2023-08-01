Coimbatore round up

August 01, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST

Pump manufacturers to conduct conference

The Indian Pump Manufacturers’ Association (IPMA), the Southern India Engineering Manufacturers Association (SIEMA), and Rajkot Pumps Association will organise a pump conference here on August 4.

The conference will have two parallel sessions - business and technical. This will be followed by the annual meeting of the IPMA.

Business-to-business expo

Midaas Touch Events and Trade Fairs will organise a three-day business-to-business expo here from August 4 to 6 on material handling, warehousing, storage, logistics, supply chain, packaging, automation, and robotics industries.

The expo at Codissia Trade Fair Complex will have over 150 participants and 10,000 visitors. The event is expected to generate business worth ₹ 15 crores, said a press release from the organisers.

Special sales at Khadi outlets

The Khadi outlets are offering 30 % to 50 % discount on silk, khadhi and polyester products.

A press release from the district administation said the Tamil Nadu Khadi and Village Industries Board orgnanises special sales every year for Deepavali and Gandhi Jayanthi. This year, new silk products, garments, matress and pillows are ready for sale. Further, soaps, agarbathis, native rice varieties, millets, honey, and palm products are also sold at the Khadi outlets. Products made by women self help groups and farmer producer organisations are also available. The shops are open on Sundays too, the press release said.

