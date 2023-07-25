Coimbatore round up

July 25, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

COIMBATORE:

Name transfer camp

Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation is conducting name transfer camps for electricity consumers at its offices and it will go in till August 24.

According to a press release, the special camp will be held on all days except holidays. The consumers should provide the required legally-valid documents, including Aadhaar card, latest property tax receipt or property sale deed.

Hospice expanded

Bosch and Helping Hearts in collaboration with civic body inaugurated an additional hospice care facility at the Shelter for Urban Homeless at Kempatty Colony. It will house and provide care to terminally ill homeless individuals.

The 2,500 sq.ft space constructed at a cost of ₹72 lakh will have volunteers and a six-member dedicated team to take care of the residents. The first floor and elevator is designed as senior-citizen friendly.

M. Ganesh, Managing Trustee of Helping Hearts, said the ground floor opened last year can accommodate 25 people and the facility inaugurated on Tuesday can accommodate another 25 people. At present, there are 36 residents and most of them are aged above 70 years. Apart from the in-house team, a government hospital doctor visits the centre once a month and Helping Hearts has tied up with PSG Hospital too. The ground floor has recreational hall and storage hall.

