Coimbatore round up

July 11, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST

Tangedco grievance redress meeting on July 12

The Superintending Engineer of the Coimbatore South, Tangedco, will conduct a grievance redress meeting on July 12 at the office of the Executive Engineer, Somanur Division, from 11 a.m to 1 p.m., according to a release.

11 tonnes of tomatoes sold at Uzhavar Sandhais

Nearly 11 tonnes of tomatoes were sold by farmers at Uzhavar Sandhais in Coimbatore district on Tuesday at ₹90 a kg. An official of the Department of Agri Marketing said the price was ₹80 a kg two days ago, ₹87 a kg on Monday and ₹90 a kg on Tuesday. The Horticulture Department is expected to resume sale of tomatoes on Wednesday at the farmers’ markets.

Call for merger of public sector general insurance companies

The Joint Forum of Trade Unions and Associations in Public Sector General Insurance Companies, Coimbatore region, has demanded merger of public sector general insurance companies to create a strong public sector insurance company on the lines of LIC. It also said that the vacancies should be filled up at all levels immediately through recruitment and closure of offices should be stopped. These were the resolutions adopted at a meeting of the Forum here recently.

Power shutdown on July 13

Madukkarai and Peelamedu sub-stations, July 13 (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.) KG Chavady, Palathurai, Bypass Road, Chavadypudur, Kaliyapuram, Ettimadai, MGR Nagar, Sugunapuram, BK Pudur, Madukkarai, Arivoli Nagar, part of Kovaipudur, Bharathi Colony, Elango Nagar, Burani Colony, Shoba Nagar, Ganapathy Industrial Estate, Police Quarters, Krishnarajapuram, Athipalayampirivu, Ramakrishnapuram, Avarampalayam, Ganesh Nagar, V.G. Rao Nagar, PSG Estate, PSG Hospital, Kamathenu Nagar, Nehru Street, Anna Nagar, Arumugam Lay Out, Indira Nagar, Nava India, Gopal Nagar, Peelamedu Pudhur, Ellaithottam, VOC Colony, PKD Nagar, Agilandeswari Nagar, Puliyakulam, Amman Kulam, Bharathipuram, Pankaja Mill, Dhamu Nagar, Balasubramaniam Nagar, Balaguru Garden, Sowripalayam, Krishna Colony, Rajaji Nagar, Meena Estate, Udayampalayam, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Parson Apartments, Sreepathy Nagar, Kallimadai, Ramanathapuram, part of Trichy Road, Nanjundapuram Road and Thiruvalluvar Nagar.

