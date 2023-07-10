Coimbatore round up

July 10, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Tomato sale

The Tamil Nadu Horticulture Development Agency sold nearly 1,800 kg of tomatoes at ₹80 a kg at six uzhavar sandhais in the district on Sunday.

A press release from the district administration said efforts were on to procure sell tomatoes at uzhavar sandhai in the district at price lower than the market price to control the price of tomatoes. The Agri Marketing and Agri Business Department and the Horticulture Department were taking steps to sell tomatoes at relatively less price at RS Puram, Singanallur, Vadavalli, Mettupalayam, Sundarapuram, and Pollachi uzhavar sandhai.

Contribution

Kovai Medical Center and Hospital (KMCH) presented a cheque for ₹2.11 crore to C.P. Radhakrishnan, Governor of Jharkhand, at a function held here recently.

He visited Coimbatore, his home town, for the first time after having sworn in as the Governor of Jharkhand.

Dr. Nalla G Palaniswami, Chairman and Managing Director of KMCH, said that in 2021, the hospital donated ₹2 crore to the Chief Minister Relief Fund towards Corona virus relief in addition to protective wear and 2,000 litres of liquid sanitiser worth ₹10 lakh for the benefit of sanitary workers of Coimbatore Corporation. It was organising “Kovai Marathon” for the past 25 years to spread awareness on cancer and other critical illnesses. KMCH had, so far, spent ₹16.21 crore for various social welfare measure initiatives as part of its CSR actitivites, he said.

State President of BJP K. Annamalai was also present at the function.

