Coimbatore round up

June 18, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

COIMBATORE

Blood donation camp held

CISF of Coimbatore International Airport organised a blood donation camp for World Blood Donor Day here recently. The camp was organised on CISF campus in Vidhya Nagar in association with the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital to spread awareness about blood donation and to encourage individuals to donate blood.

Airport Director S. Senthil Valavan inaugurated the camp in the presence of Commandant, CISF, Dinesh P. Dahiwadkar and Assistant Commandant Ankit Agrawal. A total 32 CISF personnel and 21 employees from AAI, IndiGo airlines, Vistara airlines, Airindia airlines, Bird GHA, and Agile GHA donated blood.

Classrooms donated

The Coimbatore North Ladies Circle 11 joined hands with the old students’ Diamond Jubilee Committee of the Vellalore Government High School to construct a four-classroom block on the school premises as part of their ‘Freedom Through Education’ initiative. The project was completed recently at ₹ 35 lakh. According to a press release, the school had a strength of 1,200 students and required more classrooms.

Demand

Promotions of Corporation ministerial staff is affected by the new regulations under Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Rules, 2023, claimed Tamil Nadu Municipal Corporation Ministerial Staff Association.

The Association has appealed to the State government to issue orders to amend the service conditions under the Rules and add provisions for appointment of officials in a civic body, have a unified salary scale across Corporations classified as per the posting, etc.

Warehouse established

TVS Industrial & Logistics Parks (TVS ILP), part of the TVS Mobility group, had partnered with Nestle to establish a customised warehouse in Coimbatore. The stand-alone building spread over 1.31 lakh sq. ft. is located on Pollachi - Kochi road and was handed over on June 14. The facility serves as a specialised cold storage unit, said a press release.

