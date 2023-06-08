Coimbatore round up

June 08, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST

Axis bank conducts cleanliness drive

Axis bank organised Clean-A-thon, a drive to clean plastic waste at Valankulam lake, reently to mark World Environment Day. About 180 people took part inthe drive.

District Collector Kranti Kumar Pati, Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap took part in the drive along with the Siruthuli. Axis bank organised cleanliness drive from June 4 to 11 across 20 cities, including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kochi, and Chennai.

ADVERTISEMENT

Free training course in making jute products

Canara Bank’s Rural Self Employment Training Centre, Tiruppur, is offering free training course in making jute products from June 8 at its centre on Avinashi road. Those aged 18 to 45 can apply. For details, contact: 9489043923, 9952518441, 8610533436.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.