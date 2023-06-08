ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore round up

June 08, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Axis bank conducts cleanliness drive

Axis bank organised Clean-A-thon, a drive to clean plastic waste at Valankulam lake, reently to mark World Environment Day. About 180 people took part inthe drive.

District Collector Kranti Kumar Pati, Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap took part in the drive along with the Siruthuli. Axis bank organised cleanliness drive from June 4 to 11 across 20 cities, including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kochi, and Chennai.

Free training course in making jute products

Canara Bank’s Rural Self Employment Training Centre, Tiruppur, is offering free training course in making jute products from June 8 at its centre on Avinashi road. Those aged 18 to 45 can apply. For details, contact: 9489043923, 9952518441, 8610533436.

