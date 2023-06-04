ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore round up

June 04, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

SBI inaugurates TB Hub

COIMBATORE State Bank of India, Coimbatore zonal office, inaugurated a Transaction Banking Hub (TB Hub) near Singanallur dedicated to current account and digital banking customers. Dileep Singh Yadav, Deputy General Manager, of the bank inaugurated the hub.

Education aid distributed

The Native Medicare Charitable Trust (NMCT) distributed education materials to 1,000 underprivileged school children at its Rojakootam Day event held here on Sunday.

According to a press release, Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, spoke about the district administration’s contributions for the development of school going children. Shri Duraisamy Memorial Awards were presented to children who excelled in the board examinations. The NMCT also felicitated two retired headmistresses from government schools.

