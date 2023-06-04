Coimbatore round up

June 04, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST

SBI inaugurates TB Hub

COIMBATORE State Bank of India, Coimbatore zonal office, inaugurated a Transaction Banking Hub (TB Hub) near Singanallur dedicated to current account and digital banking customers. Dileep Singh Yadav, Deputy General Manager, of the bank inaugurated the hub.

Education aid distributed

The Native Medicare Charitable Trust (NMCT) distributed education materials to 1,000 underprivileged school children at its Rojakootam Day event held here on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a press release, Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, spoke about the district administration’s contributions for the development of school going children. Shri Duraisamy Memorial Awards were presented to children who excelled in the board examinations. The NMCT also felicitated two retired headmistresses from government schools.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.