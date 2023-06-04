HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Coimbatore round up

June 04, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

SBI inaugurates TB Hub

COIMBATORE State Bank of India, Coimbatore zonal office, inaugurated a Transaction Banking Hub (TB Hub) near Singanallur dedicated to current account and digital banking customers. Dileep Singh Yadav, Deputy General Manager, of the bank inaugurated the hub.

Education aid distributed

The Native Medicare Charitable Trust (NMCT) distributed education materials to 1,000 underprivileged school children at its Rojakootam Day event held here on Sunday.

According to a press release, Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, spoke about the district administration’s contributions for the development of school going children. Shri Duraisamy Memorial Awards were presented to children who excelled in the board examinations. The NMCT also felicitated two retired headmistresses from government schools.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.