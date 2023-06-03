Coimbatore round up

June 03, 2023 05:14 pm | Updated 05:14 pm IST

Tangedco to conduct grievances redress day meeting

The Superintending Engineer of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco), Coimbatore Metro, will conduct a grievance redressal meeting foe electricity consumers on June 7 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Urban Division office in Tatabad, according to a press release. Similarly, the Superintending Engineer of Tangedco, Coimbatore north, will conduct a meeting at the office of the Executive Engineer, K. Vadamadurai, at 11 a.m.

MRC conducts sapling plantation drive

The Madras Regimental Centre organised a sapling plantation drive and stream cleaning on Saturday in which over 100 saplings were planted around Wellington cantonment. In the joint clean up drive of nearly two km of the upper stream of Coonoor river with the Station Headquarters Wellington, Military Hospital Wellington, Cantonment Board, CWE & GE, NCC cadets, students of APS and Kendriya Vidyalaya, almost five tonnes of non-degradable plaste waste was removed from the stream, segregated, and handed over to the waste management facility. Brigadier Sunil Kumar Yadav, Commandant of The Madras Regimental Centre, spoke about the need for awareness and action towards protection of environment, a press release said.

Group insurance for tribal people

Non-governmental organisation, NERD Society, has launched a programme to provide group insurance cover to tribal people. At a function held recently, Life Insurance Corporation handed over policy documents to 174 beneficiaries for sum assured of ₹32.10 lakh and premium of ₹45,937. The premium amount is ₹7 for sum assured of ₹1,000 and it covers normal deaths too. The beneficiaries can route the claim applications through the NGO. Apart from this, Dr. Kamaraj Farmers Producers’ Company was launched and laons were given to farmer producer groups.