Coimbatore round up

April 30, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

COIMBATORE

‘Simplify rules to obtain licence to start playschools’

The Coimbatore District Play School Owners’ Association has said that obtaining certificates from government officials has delayed the licence-acquiring process for playschools. The ’ Association conducted its annual meeting recently. “More than ten certificates have to be furnished to to get a licence. Though an online procedure was told to be followed by the State, officials do not follow it,” it said in a press release. The association appealed to the State government to simplify the rules.

Certificate of participation given to 10 firms

‘The Quality Circle Forum of India, Coimbatore chapter, presented certificate of participation to teams from 10 companies that took part in the QCFI Si’Tarc MSME Empowerment Programme and Home 5S certification to 17 families from five companies.

Celebrating completion of 40 years of QCFI in India and seven years of the Coimbatore chapter, it also conferred GuruShreshta Award (Hinshitsu Sensei Award) on its Executive Director D K Srivastava, a press release said.

Training held

FICCI FLO-Coimbatore Chapter orgaised a “skill training workshop” for spine Injured and differently abled persons recently at the Ganga Spine Injury and Rehablitation Centre.

The participants learnt how to make umbrellas, paper pens, candles, and sari prepleating. The training was imparted by a differently abled person. The FLO will support the participants by promoting their products and create market opportunities for them.