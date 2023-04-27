Coimbatore round up

April 27, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST

Multiplex opened

Broadway Cinemas has opened nine-screen cinemas in Coimbatore and the complex will also have a hotel with a banquet hall and restaurant, retail outlets, and a food court.

Minister for Electricity V. Senthilbalaji inaugurated the cinemas, located on Avinashi Road, recently. The facility includes IMAX Laser screen, EPIQ premium large format, “gold screen” with premium recliners, and six other screens that have Barco laser projection and Dolby Atmos surround systems.

Spread across 3.8 lakh sq.ft., the Broadway Cinemas includes over 15 retail outlets, two gaming zones, and the hotel.

Manufacturing facility

Metalverse, manufacturing arm of Bandidos Pitstop, a retail and online destination for mid-range and premium motorcycle accessories, has set up a state-of-the-art facility in Coimbatore with modern technology to manufacture a range of accessories. “Our focus on unique designs, Do-it-yourself installation, strategic analytics, and rider engagement will set us apart from the competition and make Metalverse the go-to brand for motorcycle enthusiasts,” said Murshid Basheer, founder of Metalverse. It plans to launch its products in India and export to international markets, with a focus on markets that prioritise safety and premium quality products.

New plant inaugurated

Cement group Nuvoco Vistas has launched its ready-mix concrete (RMX) plant in Coimbatore with a capacity of 60 cubic meters per hour. It will cater to construction projects in the area. This is the second RMX facility of Nuvoco in Tamil Nadu and is part of the company’s strategy to expand its footprint in southern India. Prashant Jha, chief of RMX Concrete and Modern Building Materials business, Nuvoco, said the RMX product portfolio includes Concreto (Performance Concrete), Artiste (Decorative Concrete), InstaMix (Ready-to-Use Bagged Concrete), X-Con (M20 to M60), and Ecodure (special Green concrete), which are designed to meet the diverse needs of customers.

Outlet opened

Hyderabad-based Electric Commercial Vehicles Maker E-Trio that specialises in manufacture of electric cargo vehicles has joined hands with EGreen Planet Solutions and launched its first showroom in Coimbatore.

E-Trio is currently working with leading e-commerce and logistics players, including Amazon, Flipkart, DHL, and Gati. It currently has a production capacity of 4,000 vehicle per year, and it is ramping up production this year and plans to raise capital to increase production. It is present in 10 cities in seven States and will expand to 20 cities across the country.

Office opened

Bangalore-based early stage Venture Capital, Java Capital has launched a satellite office in Coimbatore to back up technology startups emerging from this region. It has so far backed over 25 startups and focuses on deep tech, Saas, and clean tech. “Coimbatore is fast becoming a hub of innovation which has led Java to set up their operations there,” it said in a press release.

Contribution

Consolidated Private Limited has contributed learning aids and upgraded infrastructure at the government school at Naikenpalayam at ₹15 lakh. It has provided digital facilities, chairs, and infrastructure.

Vanitha Mohan, Managing Director of Pricol, inaugurated the computer lab. A press release said the computer lab and infrastructure for the school was the first phase of the initiative, which would benefit more than 100 students of classes IX to XII. The firm would fulfil all the requirements of the school, according to a press release.