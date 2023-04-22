Coimbatore round up

April 22, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

₹16.7 crore tax evasion busted In a crackdown on scrap dealers in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, officials of the Combatore Zonal Unit of Directorate General of Goods and Service Tax Intelligence, busted three non-existent firms from which invoices amounting to ₹ 34.44 crore were issued, thereby facilitating availment of ineligible ITC (Input Tax Credit) of ₹6.2 crore by a unit in Madukkarai. The documents seized from the unit evidenced supplies without bill amounting to ₹58.5 crore, resulting in non-payment of tax to the tune of ₹10.5 crore, a press release issued by the Additional Director General of the Zonal Unit said. The proprietor, who was arrested, had admitted to have caused total revenue loss to the tune of ₹ 16.7 crore to the government.

Workshop for cotton farmers

The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International school of Textiles and Management (SVPISTM) will conduct a workshop for farmers on ‘Challenges in Improving Cotton Productivity and Solutions’ on April 24, from 11 a.m. In a press release, P. Alli Rani, Director of the institution, said farmers will be apprised about the profitability in cultivation of ELS (Extra Long Staple) cotton, best practices, soil health, water management, marketing, integrated pest management, technology-application and other topics.

Special Service to Shirdi

The special service to Shirdi from Coimbatore will make its seventh to-and-fro trip from May 1 to 5. The trip is organised by Shirdi Nagasai Travels with Bharat Gaurav Train/ Southstar Train.

The 11 compartments constitute two sleeper, eight third a/c coaches and one second a/c coach, with tariff pricing of ₹6,000, ₹ 8,500 and ₹10,500. The package includes food, representative of the travel agency R. Senthilkumar said.

Investors receive certificates under new scheme Mahila Samman Savings Certificates (MSSC) were issued to 10 investors at the Lawley Road Post Office on Thursday. Chief Postmaster General of Tamil Nadu Circle, J. Charukesi, handed over the certificates in the presence of Sumitha Ayodhya, Postmaster General, Western Region, and K. Gopalan, Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Coimbatore Division. Under the MSSC scheme introduced this month by the Central government for women of all ages, quarterly compounded interest of 7.5 % is offered with a minimum of ₹1,000 and maximum of ₹ 2 lakh, and tenure of two years, a press release said. Another press release said Ms. Charukesi presented Regional Excellence Awards under 22 categories at a ceremony on Wednesday for achievers in 12 revenue districts. The achievers were honoured for their contributions to business development and revenue generation in the areas of Mails Business, Post Office Savings Bank, Postal Life Insurance, and India Post Payments Bank. IFGTB observes Earth Day The Institute of Forest Genetics and Tree Breeding (IFGTB), Coimbatore, on Friday observed the Earth Day 2023 by organising a campaign to create and spread awareness about the importance of conserving mother earth. It also organised an online painting competition for students and the public. A release said that the two events found a place in the worldwide events organised by ‘www.earthday.org‘ and received the attention of Bhupender Yadav, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

R. Yasodha, Group Coordinator (Research), inaugurated the event and released an awareness poster on the theme ‘invest in our planet’.

Research centre facilitates mushroom harvest

Under its new initiative on circular economy creation through mushroom cultivation for upliftment of rural livelihoods, the ICAR-Indian Institute of Soil and Water Conservation Research Centre, Ooty, has enabled two farmers of Doddanni village to successfully harvest their first crop of white button mushrooms. The farmers Vimal and Selvamani are looking to upscale their activity as farmer-centric start ups under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sanchay yojana (PMKSY) 2.0 scheme, with the technical support of IISWC Ooty Centre, a press release said. With minimum water requirement, less energy consumption, use of vertical space and use of agricultural waste materials as the growing substrate, mushroom cultivation has the potential to safeguard the farmers from the climate related vagaries in agriculture, P. Sundarambal, Head of the Centre said. The spent waste generated after the mushroom crop can be effectively used as a replacement to the farm yard manure, thereby promoting the circular bio-economy in the rural areas. Besides giving high value nutritious food, integrating mushroom farming to the primary agriculture at farmer level can save the input cost in vegetable cultivation to the greater extent, the press release said.