ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore round up

April 06, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Free primary & speciality clinic near Podanur

Coimbatore-based Chandrans Yuva Foundation launched ‘Well-being Vasi’, a free primary and speciality care clinic at Eachanari near Podanur, Chettipalayam Road, here recently. Rao Hospital Managing Director Asha Rao inaugurated the facility.

According to a press release, Ms. Sasikala said the clinic has separate rooms for consultation and examination, and a pharmacy. A doctor will attend to the patients between 10 a.m. and 1 a.m. through out the week. “For higher level care, the patient will be referred to GH for general issues, Rao Hospital for women-specific matters, Ganga Hospital for ortho-related attention, etc. The foundation plans to set up more centres across Coimbatore,” she added.

Free master health check-up camp for 3 days

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

AGs Healthcare will organise free master health check-up to mark the 75th World Health Day by WHO for three days from April 7. Director Adityan Guhan said the check-up will include multiple blood tests, urine analysis, ECG and multiple consultations for general medicine, diabetology, surgery, urology, gynaecology, dermatology and cosmetology.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US