Coimbatore round up

April 06, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Free primary & speciality clinic near Podanur

Coimbatore-based Chandrans Yuva Foundation launched ‘Well-being Vasi’, a free primary and speciality care clinic at Eachanari near Podanur, Chettipalayam Road, here recently. Rao Hospital Managing Director Asha Rao inaugurated the facility.

According to a press release, Ms. Sasikala said the clinic has separate rooms for consultation and examination, and a pharmacy. A doctor will attend to the patients between 10 a.m. and 1 a.m. through out the week. “For higher level care, the patient will be referred to GH for general issues, Rao Hospital for women-specific matters, Ganga Hospital for ortho-related attention, etc. The foundation plans to set up more centres across Coimbatore,” she added.

Free master health check-up camp for 3 days

AGs Healthcare will organise free master health check-up to mark the 75th World Health Day by WHO for three days from April 7. Director Adityan Guhan said the check-up will include multiple blood tests, urine analysis, ECG and multiple consultations for general medicine, diabetology, surgery, urology, gynaecology, dermatology and cosmetology.

