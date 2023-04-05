HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Coimbatore round up

April 05, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Rotary club of Coimbatore Smartcity celebrates Charter Day

COIMBATORE Rotary club of Coimbatore Smartcity celebrated Charter Day and presentation of vocational excellence award to Manimekalai Mohan of SSVM institutions. The Rotary club of Coimbatore Smartcity president  Aparna Sunku and Secretary Chirag Vora were present during the occassion.  Citation was presented by Commissioner of Police V Balakrishnan to Mrs Manimekalai Mohan.

Night time train from Coimbatore to Bengaluru sought

Coimbatore MP P.R. Natarajan has urged the Railway Ministry to operate a night time train from Coimbatore to Bengaluru which has been the demand since 2007.

Similarly, Coimbatore - Salem MEMU train service has been kept in suspension in the name of track maintenance works. The other demands included: Dollar City Express from Tiruppur to Chennai, Coimbatore - Chennai Egmore train service via Podanur, Coimbatore to Rameshwaram train via Pollachi, Coimbatore - Madurai Inter-City Express. Reducing the number of coaches in ordinary trains, the Central government was keen on Vande Bharat Express trains charging exorbitant fares. The CPI-M would lead an agitation mobilising the members of the public.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.