Coimbatore round up

April 05, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST

Rotary club of Coimbatore Smartcity celebrates Charter Day

COIMBATORE Rotary club of Coimbatore Smartcity celebrated Charter Day and presentation of vocational excellence award to Manimekalai Mohan of SSVM institutions. The Rotary club of Coimbatore Smartcity president Aparna Sunku and Secretary Chirag Vora were present during the occassion. Citation was presented by Commissioner of Police V Balakrishnan to Mrs Manimekalai Mohan.

Night time train from Coimbatore to Bengaluru sought

Coimbatore MP P.R. Natarajan has urged the Railway Ministry to operate a night time train from Coimbatore to Bengaluru which has been the demand since 2007.

Similarly, Coimbatore - Salem MEMU train service has been kept in suspension in the name of track maintenance works. The other demands included: Dollar City Express from Tiruppur to Chennai, Coimbatore - Chennai Egmore train service via Podanur, Coimbatore to Rameshwaram train via Pollachi, Coimbatore - Madurai Inter-City Express. Reducing the number of coaches in ordinary trains, the Central government was keen on Vande Bharat Express trains charging exorbitant fares. The CPI-M would lead an agitation mobilising the members of the public.