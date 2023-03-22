Coimbatore round up

March 22, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - COIMBATORE

EPFO outreach programme

The Regional Office of Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Coimbatore, will conduct Nidhi Aapke Nikat- a special outreach program for the EPF members and pensioners on March 27 in Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Nilgiris districts. EPF members and pensioners can visit the nearest venue between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. with details of their grievance and issues faced for redressal. Grievances can also be mailed to pshs.rocbe@epfindia.gov.in, a press release said.

Conference on child labour abolition

ADVERTISEMENT

The Labour Welfare and Skill Development Department conducted a district-level conference on ‘Abolition of Child Labour System’ on Tuesday at S.N.R College of Arts and Science.

Inaugurating the conference, District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati called upon the public to pass on information about child labour by dialling the toll free helpline number 1098 and through ‘Pencil Portal’. He also explained about the government schemes introduced for the welfare of children.

===

Aadhaar mega camp from March 23 to 26

The Department of Posts, India, will organise an Aadhaar mega camp at Coimbatore Head Post Office from March 23 to March 26 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Residents of Coimbatore can make use of it for enrolment, correction and updation. Charges based on work will be collected from the people, a press release said.