Coimbatore round up

March 14, 2023 05:34 pm | Updated 05:34 pm IST

Textile conference in Jaipur from March 17

The Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI) will organise the third edition of Global Textile Conclave in Jaipur from March 15 to 17.

According to a press release from T. Rajkumar, the theme for the conclave is “Strategies for Balancing Sustainability & Profitability in Textile Value Chain.” It will be inaugurated by Union Minister for Textiles Piyush Goyal. Minister of State for Textiles and Railways Darshana Vikram Jardosh and Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot would also take part. International experts, industry leaders, and policy experts will discuss to come out with a roadmap that will hedge the textile industry against the future costs of inaction regarding sustainability while remaining economically viable today.

Interest waiver for beneficiaries

Beneficiaries of Tamil Nadu Housing Board schemes who have not paid the arrears to receive the sale deed can do so before May 3. The State government, through an order dated November 4, 2022, has waived interest for the arrears and this will be valid only till May 3, an official press release said.

COTMA wants goverment to amend norms

The Coimbatore Tiruppur Micro and Cottage Entrepreneurs Association (COTMA) has appealed to the State government to amend its norms so that Tamil Nadu Small Industries Development Corporation (SIDCO) can develop industrial estates for micro and cottage enterprises on two acres and provide 100 % subsidy for development of common infrastructure. This was among the resolutions passed at a general meeting of the Association on Tuesday. The COTMA also sought reopening of SAIL warehouse in Coimbatore and measures to ensure stability of raw material prices for at least six months.